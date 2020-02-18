City of Overton cancels boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Overton has rescinded its boil water notice that was issued on Saturday.

According to the city, the notice was canceled at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. It began when there was a large crack found along a distribution line on HWY 135.

This resulted in a loss of water pressure to the system, which could have been vulnerable for bacteria to grow.

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human congestion.” City of Overton