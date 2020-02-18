Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

City of Overton cancels boil water notice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boil_water_mgn_20150327024545

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Overton has rescinded its boil water notice that was issued on Saturday.

According to the city, the notice was canceled at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. It began when there was a large crack found along a distribution line on HWY 135.

This resulted in a loss of water pressure to the system, which could have been vulnerable for bacteria to grow.

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human congestion.”

City of Overton

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC