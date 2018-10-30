WEATHER ALERTS
City of Marshall gearing up for Free Disposal Day
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL) - East Texas residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of acceptable materials free of charge during the Citywide Clean Up Day.
The City of Marshall is holding the Free Disposal Day event from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Convenience Station on 2300 Five Notch Rd.
Normal recyclable products will also be accepted, however recycling of electronic items is no longer available.
The City of Marshall reserves the right to reject any items not considered acceptable by the Convenience Station, including, but not limited to:
- Household Garbage
- Concrete
- Paint/paint cans
- Chemicals
- Tires
- Appliances
- Dead animals
- Tree stumps over six inches in diameter
