Local News

City of Marshall gearing up for Free Disposal Day

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 07:30 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 07:30 AM CDT

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL) - East Texas residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of acceptable materials free of charge during the Citywide Clean Up Day.

The City of Marshall is holding the Free Disposal Day event from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Convenience Station on 2300 Five Notch Rd.

Normal recyclable products will also be accepted, however recycling of electronic items is no longer available.  

The City of Marshall reserves the right to reject any items not considered acceptable by the Convenience Station, including, but not limited to: 

  • Household Garbage  
  • Concrete  
  • Paint/paint cans  
  • Chemicals  
  • Tires 
  • Appliances  
  • Dead animals   
  • Tree stumps over six inches in diameter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App