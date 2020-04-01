City of Lufkin issues ‘Stay-home, stay-safe’ order

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin has issued a ‘Stay-home, stay-safe’ order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The order goes into effect Thursday, April 2 at 11:59 p.m.

The decision comes after Angelina County & Cities Helath District awaits the test results of nearly 70 symptomatic people, according to the city’s Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson.

“This isn’t a problem that’s affecting New York or California. It’s here in Lufkin and all around us,” Williamson said. “It will continue to get worse until we change our behaviors. It’s hard to do because it affects everything in our lives, but it’s what we’ve got to do.”

Under the order, travel is permitted for essential activities, government functions, or to operate essential businesses. Non-essential businesses are required to close.

The order also establishes a city-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Essential workers are permitted to travel outside this time but must have an identification card or documentation on company letterhead showing they work for an essential business.

Outdoor activites like jogging, biking, boating, and fishing are allowed as long as proper social distancing is mainainted.

Basketball goals will be removed and playground equipment will be roped off to prevent the spread of the coronavirus according to Assistant City Manager Jason Arnold.

“I’m a parks- and-rec guy at heart, so limiting recreational activities for anyone is heartbreaking, but we have to keep people safe,” Arnold said. “The more restrictive we are now, the sooner we can all get back to doing what we love.”

For a full list of essential businesses, you can visit the City of Lufkin website HERE.

Other items addressed by the order: