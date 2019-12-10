City of Longview offering free lead paint removal for homeowners

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview has identified lead poisoning as a public health concern, and is offering to remove lead-based paint from homes for free.

Lead paint is typically seen on older homes and can cause serious health concerns if it’s chipping or flaking, especially in children.

The funds for the program stem from a $2 million Housing and Urban Development grant the city applied for.

“This is based on when those funds are available, and while $2 million sounds like a lot, this is going to require quite a bit of work to be able to address this,” said Shawn Hara, a Longview spokesperson. “So we want to make sure that people who are eligible go ahead and apply and get into the process now.”

To qualify for the program, homeowners must be Longview residents whose home was built before 1978 and have children six years or younger living in the house.

Residents must also have a household income that is under 80 percent of the area median. For example, a household of four people has an 80 percent of area median income of $46,950.

According to city staff, the area has a large number of homes and families that fit these requirements and will do their best to serve as many as possible.

The target area for this process is the South Longview Incentive Area, which has a large concentration of older homes.

Those interested in applying can contact the office of community development for more information.