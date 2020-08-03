City of Longview cancels Gregg County Fair for 2020

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Another major event in East Texas has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

According to the Gregg County Fair’s Facebook page, the City of Longview decided to cancel the 2020 event.

They wrote in part:

“We are sad the family fun will not be taking place we do hope that each and everyone of you stay safe and we can not wait to see you in 2021.”

This is the just the latest in a long list of events that won’t be taking place this year. Among some of the largest to not be happening this year are: