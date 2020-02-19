Residents in support of becoming ‘Sanctuary City of the Unborn’ despite city failing to pass ordinance

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, the City of Lindale failed to become the 12th ‘sanctuary city for the unborn.’

The city council passed a resolution in support of pro-life but failed to pass an ordinance.

The organization, Right to Life is spearheading the efforts by expanding sanctuary cities throughout Texas and the country.

Despite the city not passing the ordinance, there was a lot of support from locals.

“There’s deep concern that this bloodshed going on at a national level.. If we as a nation are all guilty of bloodshed, then the thing to do is to bear fruit in keeping with repentance, that is what we are doing tonight,” said Paul Francher, resident.

“A lot of Christians are here. A lot of people are against abortion because they believe it’s murder. So the whole East Texas area seems to have a lot of support for this, and that’s really exciting,” said Matt Myer, resident.

Waskom became the first in Texas to pass an ordinance to become a ‘Sanctuary City.’