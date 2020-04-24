City of Jacksonville releases guidelines to retail stores that plan to re-open

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville released social distancing guidelines on Friday that businesses who are choosing to re-open in the coming days must follow.

Last week, Gov Abbott announced in an executive order the first phase of his plan to re-open the Texas economy. This includes retail stores that plan to open “to-go service.”

The guidelines will be made in conjunction with orders from President Trump and Gov. Abbott as well as recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control.

In their statement, the city broke down what requirements must be followed by all businesses and then gave more detailed directives to specific stores.

All stores must follow:

Social distancing must be adhered to, including enforcing a maximum number of individuals allowed inside the building.

There should be a maximum of one-person per-150 square-feet in the building. This includes both customers and employees.

Proper disinfection procedures must be followed.

Facemasks or a face covering are recommended.

Salons, Parlors, and Tatoo shops:

A maximum of 10-TOTAL occupants per establishment regardless of building square footage.

All services must be by appointment only. Absolutely NO one is allowed to wait in the establishment.

Staff must provide all services while wearing a face mask, which must be replaced after each customer.

Facemasks or a face covering are recommended for all customers.

All fixtures utilized in the business must be six-feet apart at minimum.

Proper disinfection procedures must be followed.

Professional Buildings (banks, insurance)

Enforcing a maximum of 10-people (staff & customers) inside if the establishment is less-than 1,500 square-feet.

Enforcing a maximum of one-person per-150 square-feet (staff customers) inside if the establishment is 1,500 square-feet or greater.

Telework is encouraged if possible.

Facemasks or a face covering are recommended.

Proper disinfection procedures must be followed.

Medical Offices

Establishments must adhere to State, medical or professional organization, and/or licensing agency guidelines.

General Offices (non-essential)

Enforcing a maximum of 10-people (staff & customers) inside if the establishment is less-than 1,500 square-feet.

Enforcing a maximum of one-person per-150 square-feet (staff customers) inside if the establishment is 1,500 square-feet or greater.

Telework is encouraged if possible.

Facemasks or a face covering are recommended.

Proper disinfection procedures must be followed.

Manufacturers

Enforcing a maximum of 10-people (staff & customers) inside if the establishment is less-than 1,500 square-feet.

Enforcing a maximum of one-person per-150 square-feet (staff customers) inside if the establishment is 1,500 square-feet or greater.

Facemasks or a face covering are recommended.

Proper disinfection procedures must be followed.

Daycares/Childcare

Establishments must adhere to State, medical or professional organization and/or licensing agency guidelines.

Businesses still not allowed to open