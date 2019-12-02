City of Gladewater issues boil water notice

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Gladewater has issued a boil water notice due to a line break, reduce pressure, and water outage.

To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and microbes, officials suggest the community to boil drinking, cooking, and water for ice prior to use.

The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

If you cannot boil water, bottled water is suggested.

For further questions, you may contact Steve Matlock, Water Treatment Plant Supervisor at (903)844-6331 or City Hall at (903)845-2496.