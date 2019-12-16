City of Athens installing new stop signs for community safety

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The city of Athens has decided to install a 4-way stop sign to improve the safety of the community.
The sign will be posted at the intersection of Maryland Street and Clinton Street and will be implemented on December 20.
