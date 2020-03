ARP, Texas (KETK) – The city of Arp has issued a boil water notice for all residents prior to consumption.

They suggest water for drinking, cooking, and ice making be boiled and cooled prior to use. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources.

If you have any questions regarding the matter, you may contact Donnell Brown at (903)859-6131 or (903)-360-5038.