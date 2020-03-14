Church of the Pines serving lunch for students affected by school closures

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Church of the Pines in Tyler is offering free lunch to students who are affected by extended spring breaks and depend on meals from schools.

The church will be offering pick-up lunches at First Baptist at 408 W. Locust St.

Meals will be offered Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 from 11:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.

They say that if you don’t have a way to pick-up the lunch, church members will come to you.

For questions about meals or volunteering, you can contact Angela Moss at (903)590-7709 or email by angelamoss111@gmail.com.