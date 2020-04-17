Church donates 900 meals to healthcare professionals at CHRISTUS Good Shepard Hospital in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – During a time of uncertainty, the congregation at the Alpine Church of Christ decided to give back by donating 900 meals to healthcare professionals at CHRISTUS Good Shepard in Longview.

Members collected donations and asked the Country Tavern to make and deliver the meals. Every employee on different shiftS got a plate of ribs, brisket, and sausage. The hospital staff said they are grateful for the support.

“The community’s outpour of love and support, food donations, mask donations, supply donations are overwhelming,” said Sheri Ruschmeyer, the Administrative Director of Emergency Services at CHRISTUS Good Shepard. “It is really motivated and inspiring to the staff. It gives them so much energy and the ability to focus on what they need to do to keep the community safe.”

Hospital employees lined up with crates to help take the meals inside and deliveries were staggered throughout the day to ensure that everyone was fed.

Marshall Coffey, the Lead Minister at the Alpine Church of Christ, said it is the least they can do to help.

“CHRISTUS has the mission to bring healing, extend the healing ministry of Jesus and we want them to know that our mission is to help support them and pray for them as they battle this virus,” said Coffey.

When asked how the community can continue to help healthcare workers Ruschmeyer asked for prayers.

“They can pray for us, they can follow the CDC recommendations you know wash your hands stay home, practice social distancing but the biggest thing that we will ask is prayers for us and anyone affected by this,” she said.