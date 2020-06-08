CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances first to use new experimental heart procedure to treat patients with AFib

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances is the first hospital in the region to try an experimental heart procedure that could prove to be lifesaving.

The “Watchman FLEX” is a small device that is designed to treat patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib).

The selected patient is a middle-aged woman at high risk for stroke. The procedure lasted about 30 minutes and helps those who normally rely on a lifetime of medication.

“Plastic tube through the vein in the leg and advance the “I-catheter” into the heart. We deploy the device that seals off the area and prevents blood clots from forming in that area,” said Doctor Stan Weiner.

The recovery time is short and the patient will head home on Tuesday.