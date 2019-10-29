Christus Health offers new indoor paddleboard class

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Christus Good Shepherd Health System in Longview is working to create a healthy community through their new indoor paddleboard class.

Participants meet at the Institute for Healthy living at their indoor pool with certified trainers.

Staff says the class is a unique way to get a work out in.

“Being on the water is amazing work for your core stablilizers and legs,” says Michelle Mann, a trainer with Christus Health, “All those muscles really start contracting.”

The class takes part in yoga, high interval intensity training (HIIT) workouts, and stretching all on top of a board, using the paddles as an added workout.

While the exercises may look difficult, the trainers say all experience levels are welcome.

“The great thing about this program is that it’s adaptable,” says Sarah Fox, a paddleboard instructor with Christus. “All the moves that we have we can modify it so that we can make it easier, make it harder.”

The aqua class has no impact on joints and can create a sense of achievement for those looking for a workout.

“Once you get up on that board and you realized you accomplished something that you weren’t sure you could accomplish to start with, you get a little confidence and it slowly starts building,” said Mann.

This week only, the fitness center is offering a free week of classes for members to try out their newest program.