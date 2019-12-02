CHRISTMAS CHEER: Tour the Azalea Trail of Lights by shuttle during December

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you need an option to keep your family entertained this holiday season, tour the Tyler Azalea District “Trail of Lights” by shuttle.

The tour allows visitors to ride through the beautiful historic district in an open-air bus throughout the month of December.

It’s a chance to spend time with family while admiring the hard work people have put into lighting and decorations.

“This is the reason for the season and everybody likes to ride and look and have fun, you know people love riding an opened up shuttle,” said tony McCleveland, shuttle driver. “You’d be surprised how much fun it is once you ride it. Just by looking at it, you can’t tell how much fun you going to have till you get on it.”

If you don’t want to ride on the shuttle, you can take a self-guided tour by downloading the Azalea Trail of Lights Map.

