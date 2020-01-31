CHIEFS KINGDOM DOWN SOUTH: Whitehouse takes a look back at the former Wildcat’s career

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – It’s no secret that the City of Whitehouse is celebrating Patrick Mahomes in multiple ways before the big game on Sunday.

On Thursday, fans got the chance to look back at the former Whitehouse wildcat’s career at their homestead on campus.

“It’s something that’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for us as a high school community to say he’s one of us, he’s one of our own,” said Evan Beaton, Whitehouse football coach.

Many look up to Mahomes, including one current player who hopes to be like him one day.

“He never gives up, he always keeps a positive attitude,” said Tyler Keen.

Looking back on memorabilia, a trophy stands out that reads ‘2014 Wildcat District Champions.’

That’s where he sees his hometown hero’s name and knows just where he wants to be.

‘Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Whitehouse high school, player of the week, 2013’

Those who grew up watching him play in high school knew he was destined for greatness, but didn’t expect him to be the face of the NFL.

“Did I know he was going to be the starting quarterback for Super Bowl 54, I didn’t know all that,” said Beaton.

Watching Mahomes is an inspiration, one that many athletes hope they can continue.

“In college, get the Heisman, and then go into the NFL, get MVP, and win the Super Bowl,” said Keen.

Maybe another Wildcat will be greatness and continue.

“I mean I hope,” said Keen.

A hope that could turn into a dream and be just like Patrick Mahomes.