Cherokee County passes unanimous resolution making it ‘sanctuary county’ for 2nd Amendment

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Commissioners Court has passed a resolution unanimously to make it a “sanctuary county” for the 2nd Amendment, which they say will help protect gun owners.

Cherokee County now becomes the 13th county in Texas to pass such a resolution as Democratic lawmakers in Washington have been pushing for stricter gun laws in the wake of mass shootings.

While there will be no money spent on the resolution, commissioners feel that it is important to protect East Texans’ gun rights.

BREAKING: Cherokee County commissioners have approved becoming a sanctuary for the 2nd amendment. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/2RztTXufAB — KETK NEWS (@KETK) November 26, 2019

Smith and Wood Counties have both passed similar resolutions in the past few weeks.

Commissioner Terry Phillips in Smith County said back in October that it was important to show support for the Constitution.