CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Cherokee County officials are investigating after a body was found near Love’s Lookout.

According to Sheriff James Campbell, the body of a man was found around 7 a.m. Friday near County Road 3908.

Officials do not believe this man died from a suicide.

Investigators are on the scene now trying to determine what happened.

This is a developing story. KETK has a crew en route to the scene and will provide more information once it is released.