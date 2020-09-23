Cherokee County investigators say missing infant’s father in custody, not cooperating in search

WELLS, Texas (KETK) – After five days of searching for a missing infant, investigators in Cherokee County believe the child may be dead.

5-week-old Armaidre Argumon has been missing for several days. He was last seen Friday around 7 a.m. at his grandmother’s house in the 500 block of Forest Road in Wells.

According to the Deep East Texas Amber Alert, Armaidre is the youngest missing child they’ve ever had on record.

Armaidre’s father Deandre Argumon was released from the Smith County Jail on September 15 and was asked to watch Armaidre by his mother, Sharon Argumon. Argumon’s relatives says there was a lot of “he said she said” between Deandre and Armaidre’s mother, Amanda Doss.

“Amanda says she was not here but Dre says he gave the baby to Amanda. Neither parent has custody, my aunt which is baby Dre’s grandmother, has custody,” says Deandre’s cousin, Jakeih Argumon.

“He still said she had the baby. So after that he left again and didn’t come back until everybody was here. And they took him to jail,” says grandma Sharon.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, along with State Troopers and Child Protective Services, held a press conference Tuesday.

Authorities urged people in the area to be vigilant. They asked residents in particular to be on the lookout for fresh small graves.

They say the father has been arrested but hasn’t been cooperative.