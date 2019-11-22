Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event to benefit East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event is being held on Nov. 22 to benefit the East Texas Food Bank.

The community is invited to watch the classic film and enjoy themed treats like popcorn, toast and pretzel sticks.

The non-profit will have nutrition educators there to tell children about healthy meal choices as well as raise awareness for the level of food insecurity in our area.

“It’s just a really great way to get the community involved in what we do,” said Lauren Barnes, the communication director for the East Texas Food Bank. “Hunger during the holidays is obviously a really big issue we care about across East Texas.”

The East Texas Food Bank is asking anyone who attends to donate a jar of peanut butter to give to those in need this holiday season.

“We know that 1 in 5 community members and especially 1 in 4 children are at risk of hunger during the holiday season, so it’s just a way for us to bring the community together and raise awareness about this really serious issue,” said Barnes.

The event starts at 5:30 at Bergfeld Park.

If it rains, the food bank’s website will have updates on the gathering available.