Chapel Hill ISD detains student with BB gun on Middle School campus

The following statement was sent to parents and staff at Chapel Hill ISD:

In an effort to remain as transparent as possible, we feel it is necessary to inform you of an incident that occurred today at Chapel Hill Middle School. Recognizing parents’ rights and needs for timely and accurate information about student safety, we want to share the following information with you.

This morning, Chapel Hill Middle School administrators received a report from a student that another student at CHMS had brought a weapon onto school grounds. School administrators immediately took action and went to the student’s classroom where they searched his belongings and discovered a BB gun in his possession. The student was immediately detained. The administration will take appropriate disciplinary action in line with the district’s code of conduct and district policy.

We want to stress that at no time today was there any immediate danger to any students or staff members. The procedures that we have in place allowed us to handle this situation with little disruption to other students in the building, most of whom were unaware that a weapon had been brought to school.

We appreciate your willingness to continually trust us with your children. We make every effort to provide them with a safe and caring environment while at school.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Chapel Hill Middle School at 903-566-1491 and or my office at 903-566-2441.

Lamond Dean

Superintendent of Chapel Hill ISD