Chapel Hill ISD breaks ground on new Ag Barn

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) Students at Chapel Hill ISD will have new opportunities in the future because the district is getting a new ag barn.

The district held a groundbreaking for the facility Monday night.

According to the district, it started with the vision of a student within the FFA program, Kaitlyn King.

“Me and Mr. Carnes had been talking … saying we need to get an ag barn, because there were lots of students that were coming into the program at that time and we noticed that there was no space for them to have an animal. Some lived in an apartment or neighborhood, but many were interested in animals,” says King.

“I didn’t have land to put a cow on and I really wanted to. Someone had given Kaitlyn some land and so she was able to pursue that passion. I just think how much of a difference it would have made for me to be able to have somewhere to put an animal,” says Ashlyn Smith, current FAA President at CHISD.

Smith will be a senior at Chapel Hill High School next year.

She began her research on the ag barn, as a freshman, working side by side with King and other students. They did their homework and came up with a plan on how to get a barn erected on school property.

After discovering a grant sponsored by Tractor Supply called ‘Grants for Growing’, the group submitted their presentation for the $5,000 back in December of 2017. They ended up being one of only three other chapters to receive the grant.

“Other districts don’t really know who we are because we’re small. So, it was really exciting for us to get that.” Kaitlyn King

With a small barn in mind, they started making FAA plans, but it wasn’t long before the small ag barn grew into a much bigger project than imagined.

“After we got the grant, some of the school board members caught wind of it and they wanted to make it bigger. It’s been a process since then to get the dream barn that’s about to be put up,” said King.

Woodmen Life, a non-profit based out of Nebraska, donated $40,000 to help expand the project.

“This will provide a lot of opportunities for kids to have a show project or just learn about showing animals, all of that stuff,” said School Board President, Martin Ibarra.

The project is expected to be completed within 6 months.

“I’m just really excited for the kids” says Ibarra, “It’s a great example of what can be accomplished when everyone is pulling in the CHISD breaks ground on new Ag barn same direction. The parents and the community can come together for one purpose and that’s the betterment of the district, and give kids the opportunity that they wouldn’t have had without everyone pulling together and creating this facility for our kids.”