Chapel Hill, Henderson ISD experiencing school bus driver shortages

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – East Texas school districts are experiencing a driver shortage for school buses and have posted notices that they’re hiring.

Districts say the shortage is due to the strict requirements it takes to become a driver.

Along with a commercial driver’s license, applications also need to complete a 20-hour certificate program.

With fewer drivers available, the time children are picked up and dropped off could be affected.

“When we’re really short then we have to double up bus routes and get kids home later than we would like. At chapel hill ISD we offer a 500 dollar sign-on bonus for new drivers after working 60 days for the district we’ll give them the sign-on bonus so that’s a plus,” Mark Dahlgren, Chapel Hill ISD head of transportation said.

Dhalgren says good bus drivers are important to keep everyone safe and get everyone where they need to go on time.

Right now, Chapel Hill ISD say they are hiring all experience levels.