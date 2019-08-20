Chapel Hill girl found in pond drowned, investigation still active

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – An autopsy has been conducted on 3-year-old Madison Williams and the preliminary report shows that she drowned, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Larry Smith, no criminals charges have been filed in the case, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Williams disappeared from her home early Sunday morning. Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers searched for nine hours. She was eventually found in a pond near her home.

Smith said at the time that she was known to walk between her mother and grandmother’s home.