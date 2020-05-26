Chapel Hill coach shows athleticism on the Rock’s ‘Titan Games’

TYLER, TX (KETK) – One East Texan has been put to the challenge after competing on Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson’s TV show, The Titan Games.

On the show, contestants compete in multiple obstacle course challenges to test their strength and mental abilities for a chance at $100,000. New this season are celebrity titans and professional athletes competing among contestants for charity.

Blake Wright teaches social studies and is a coach for football, track, basketball, and powerlifting at Chapel Hill ISD. He applied for the show while still in college at Texas State University, but forgot about it until he got a call from a producer six months later.

“I got to do several phone interviews, did some Skype interviews,” said Wright. “Then I was eventually chosen to go do a try out in LA, then I was selected to be on the actual airing of the show.”

Wright is no stranger to hard work. He said to prepare for the show he would go to work a couple of hours early every day to workout.

“From little league to high school and even into college the main thing I stuck with was football. I ended up playing at Texas State University where I walked on and then when I got done with that I started the powerlifting team up there and ended up breaking two American records and winning the national title,” he said.

Wright may have athleticism in his blood, but he dedicated his performance to his students. He said he wants to show them that they can do anything they set their minds to.

“I wanted to showcase what does it mean to be a titan,” said Wright. “To be a leader to my kids and to anyone else out there watching to any educators, any struggling athletes, any students out there looking at me, and hopefully get inspired.”

Those are the words of a true Titan and East Texan.