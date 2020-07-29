Changes at Tyler ISD early registration fair proves safe, successful

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD held its annual registration fair, but this year with a few changes.

Masks for everyone age 10 and older and tables separated six feet apart. These were just some of the changes name for Tyler ISD’S annual Early Registration Fair.

The event was held for families new to the district and those who need help with online enrollment.

Parents were required to bring:

Child’s birth certificate

Child’s immunization record

Child’s social security card

Personal ID

Proof of most recent address

To maintain social distancing the district only allowed one parent from each household to register their child.

“We are actively practicing social distancing. You see the signage here, the labels on the floor. We’re trying to do everything we can do to be able to be user friendly. And at the same time, ensure the safety of our students , parents, and staff,” says John Johnson, Tyler ISD coordinator of Constituent Services.

Those who have attended before say these changes are on improvement from last year.

“It was people everywhere, the line was wrapped around by the door. I mean it was just full of people. So this year was a lot better,” says Shewanda Moaning, Tyler ISD parent.

Another aspect of the event was Net Health’s “Health on Wheels”.

“In August it’s always been like standing room only. The week before school starts and the week of school. We have people everywhere, all on the wall and all outside. This year we can’t do that because of covid19,” Slyvia Warren, Net Health.

Despite the new changes, parents were able to register smoothly. Now they’re one step closer to the first day of school.