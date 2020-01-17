Chandler woman killed in crash just outside of Palestine Thursday afternoon

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Chandler woman was killed Thursday afternoon on a small road just outside of Palestine, according to DPS Trooper Jean Dark.

Nedra Parham Smith, 77, was attempting to cross over FM 3244 at 5:43 p.m. on Thursday. At the same time Benjamin Oben Egbe, 55 of Palestine, was driving through the intersection and they collided.

Smith was transported to the Palestine Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead by Judge James Westley.

Egbe was treated at the scene and was not taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.