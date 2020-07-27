Census Bureau worries Tyler will miss essential funding as response rate drops below national average

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler census response rates currently fall below the national average. As of July 10th, Tyler is at 56.9%. The national rate is at 62.1%.

The U.S. Census Bureau is continuing their efforts to accurately count the national population, which helps dictate funding for social services across the country as well as contributes to representation in Congress.

According to a press release the agency sent out, over $675 billion in federal funds, and trillions of dollars over the next 10 years will be attached to population counts.

Deputy Regional Director, Dennis Johnson said communities that are undercounted ultimately risk missing out on federal funding for a variety of programs and services, like:

Housing

Transportation

Health care

Education

Emergency Response

“The representation that each community has in congress and the federal congress as far as state and local jurisdictions is based on population. We divide up those districts to try to keep them roughly equal so that everyone has an equal voice in running the government.” Dennis Johnson, Deputy Regional Director

A lower count in 2020 means lower funding for essentials a community needs for the next ten years. In order to prevent this, Johnson said they will begin to send out Census takers and local workers to knock on doors to get the word out. He says they will follow all CDC guidelines to ensure safety for both parties given the pandemic.

In regard to COVID-19, this year’s census emphasizes the need for accurate data. The projections for coronavirus numbers is based on the census. This allows them to know how the pandemic is affecting the area percentage-wise. Johnson said that they can then look at the total population and population by age and see how it impacts certain communities.

“It is so important to have a count and have accurate information about that community so we know what type of funding needs to be funneled into those areas and the pandemic has certainly highlighted that.” Dennis Johnson, Deputy Regional Director

The last reminder will be going out shortly to every household, urging the community to respond as they relay the message that it is not too late.

Facebook is also getting involved, pushing notifications to inform the public on the census. More than 11 million people had clicked through Facebook and Instagram notifications leading them to the census bureau website in March.

Just last week, they announced that top feed notifications will run on the platform telling people to complete the census. It will then lead them to the census bureau’s website.

Johnson said you can find out more information and fill out the census on their website.