CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Balloon release held in honor of Bullard head softball coach

BULLARD, Texas (KETK)- During Monday evening’s “Golden Hour”, the Bullard community held a balloon release to celebrate the life of their head softball coach.

33-year old Megan Dobrinski passed away on August 14, 2019. Although she passed away, her legacy continues in the East Texas community, as they honor a coach, mother, friend, and most importantly, someone who loved by anyone who met her.

Balloons were released into the air Monday night at the Bullard Softball field, to honor her legacy.

“That she knows we love her and that each girl, does a special prayer for her as we release these balloons,” says Terri Grossman, a parent who helped organize the balloon release.

The night was held to honor a coach who is respected by all in East Texas.

“She became my best friend as well, and she just taught me a lot, she was there for me. She’s an amazing person, coach, friend, I just love her,” explains Grossman as she held back tears.

Nicknamed “Smiley” Coach Dobrinski left a lasting impact on and off the field. So much so, one of her players is hoping to name the field after her.

“Coach D has done so much for not only me but everybody in this community, and the whole community just wanted to honor her,” says one of Coach Dobrinski’s players, Jolee Dixon.

Dixon has been part of the Bullard softball team since she was a freshman. After three years of being coach by Megan Dobrinski, she was looking forward to starting senior year with someone she admired.

Holding back tears, Dixon explains what her coach meant to her, saying, “she meant a lot to me, she was like my second mom, she was always there for me when I needed her.”

Currently named “Bullard ISD Softball Field”, Dixon is hoping to change the name to the “Dobrinski Field.”

“I just want people to know how great of a person she was, how much of an impact she made for generations to come. I just want them to know that this is the impact she made on Bullard,” says Dixon as she points to all the people who came out to the balloon release.

Dixon created a petition online, and within a couple of hours, it gained over 3 thousand signatures.

“I thought maybe 500 people, I didn’t think it was going to blow up like that, but when we hit a thousand, it just made me feel good because she’s impacted so many people,” says Dixon.

While cancer took Megan Dobrinski’s body, it will never take her light.

If you would like to sign the petition to change the softball fields name, CLICK HERE.

