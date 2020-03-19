Cavender’s, vendors donate $100K to students affected by Rodeo Houston, Rodeo Austin cancellation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the cancellation of Rodeo Houston and Rodeo Austin, several Texas students are at a disadvantage after losing the ability to show their livestock projects and earn scholarships.

To support Texas youth, Cavender’s has partnered with other companies to contribute $100,000 to the Texas FFA Association for scholarships. They will be awarded during the 92nd Texas FFA State Convention in July.

“Many Texas youth, especially graduating high school seniors are at a great disadvantage this year. These exhibitors work year-round to prepare their shows and unfortunately, have been short-changed the ability to see a return on their hard work,” said a Cavender’s representative.

Cavender’s also announced they will be awarding three individual scholarships to students involved in Texas FFA and/or 4-H.

Awarded amount:

(1) $5,000 scholarship

(1) $3,000 scholarship

(1) $2,000 scholarship

To apply, you can visit Cavender’s website.