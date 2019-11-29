Cass County man still missing over a year later

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Eric Alvarado, a resident of Atlanta has been missing since November of 2018 and his family is still questioning the mysterious circumstances that led to his disappearance.

Relatives say that he was planning to open his own tattoo parlor, leading to their concern as to why he would suddenly disappear.

Eric stands six feet and seven in height and weighs 280 pounds.

According to authorities, Eric left his residence in Atlanta in his car but without his phone and has yet to return. The Atlanta Police Department believes they found Eric’s vehicle in Ogden, Arkansas.

Authorities also believe to have found a shoe and some keys that were on a fence that actually belonged to Eric.

The Atlanta Police Department urges anyone who may have relevant information to Eric Alvarado’s disappearance to call them as they are still pursuing all leads.