Cass County attorney indicted on drug, gun charges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Cass County attorney has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug and gun charges.

Bryan Lee Simmons was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and using a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking.

After his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne, he was ordered detained pending trial.

According to the indictment, from at least July 2019 and continuing to about August 2019, Simmons agreed with others to distribute methamphetamine. Specifically, on August 29, 2019, he possessed methamphetamine that he intended to distribute. During and in relation to those crimes, he possessed a pistol.

If convicted, Simmons faces a minimum of 5 years and as much as life in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers Division with assistance from the Cass County, Texas, District Attorney’s Office and the Cass County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.