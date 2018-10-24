Carthage woman charged 2nd time after another argument ends in rammed car

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARTHAGE, Texas (LNJ) - A Carthage woman has been charged for the second time in two months with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after arguments in which she was involved ended with men’s cars getting rammed.

According to our newspaper partners, the Longview News Journal, a man was injured Saturday when his car was hit as he was trying to get into it.

Panola County Sheriff’s Office says Latasha Sherell Williams has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released from the Panola County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond Sunday.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about criminal mischief on Texas 315 around 12:05 p.m. Saturday, DePresca said.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man who told police that Williams and he got into an argument, and as he was attempting to leave, she ran into his vehicle, striking it as he was trying to get into it and injuring him, DePresca said.

Williams left the scene, but the man gave police a description of where she lived and the vehicle she was in, DePresca said. Deputies found the vehicle, DePresca said, and the damage she had on her vehicle matched the damage the victim said would be on there.

“We arrested her at the scene, with her vehicle,” DePresca said. “We had the vehicle towed. She was arrested (on a charge of) aggravated assault for trying to run him over, hitting the car with him trying to get in it.

“And (there was also) criminal mischief where she ran into the porch at the house on 315, and that’s what started the call in the first place.”

Williams was arrested in September on a similar charge.

Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said at the time that a man called police after getting into an argument with Williams, and when he attempted to leave in his car, she pursued him in her own car, rammed her car into his and caused them both to skid off the road.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in that case, too.