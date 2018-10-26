Carthage ISD to spend $551,323 for six new buses

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARTHAGE, Texas (LNJ) - Carthage ISD plans to spend $551,323 to buy six new buses for its fleet.

According to our newspaper partners, the Longview News Journal, district trustees approved the purchase of five standard buses and one handicap bus from Longhorn Bus Sales at their Monday meeting.

“We have been looking at the purchase of some buses for a while now,” Superintendent Glenn Hambrick said. “We finally, I think, got to the point where we’re ready to bring this to the board. This has taken quite a bit of research, and one of the reasons is the buses that we are proposing ... are gasoline buses as opposed to diesel buses. Our fleet is diesel buses, but what we’ve found is there’s a number of schools that are starting to go to gasoline buses.”

Hambrick and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Steve Zurline said the decision to switch to gasoline-powered buses was cost-effective.

Gasoline buses are about $6,000 cheaper than diesel buses, they said, and they cost less to maintain. Gasoline buses won’t get the same mileage as diesel buses in terms of fuel consumption, but Hambrick said they were still cost-effective.

“The experience on these new gasoline engines, they’ve been lasting about the same rate as the diesel engines, and even though the mileage is not as good for gasoline as it is for diesel, the cost of the gasoline is so much cheaper that it more than makes up the difference, so they are less expensive to operate,” Hambrick said.

The Longhorn bid was the only one the district received. Each standard bus will cost $90,684, while the handicap bus will cost $97,903.

Hambrick said the added handicap bus will greatly help the district serve students using wheelchairs.

“We have more handicapped children in our district that we’ve had in the past,” Hambrick said, noting the district’s bus routes have to cover a 620-square-mile district. “We’re stretched to the max.”