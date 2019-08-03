DONATE: Carter BloodCare sends blood donations to El Paso shooting victims

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, Tyler’s Carter BloodCare Center is asking for donations.

The center had been in the midst of a blood drive before the shooting, asking for 12,000 donors before August 8.

But after the shooting, the center posted on Twitter that it had been asked to send blood products to help the injured.

Donors have helped boost the center’s supply, making it possible to send the blood, according to the center’s Twitter feed. But it is still facing a shortage and still needs donors.

To donate blood, call or text Carter BloodCare Center at 800-366-2834 or visit their website.

We were called to send blood products to treat today’s victims. While donors have helped rebuild our supply, many of our loyal platelet donors boosted the supply and we were able to send the products needed.

We need help—walk in to a center or call/text 800-366-2834 for appts pic.twitter.com/PNnASb12h5 — Carter BloodCare (@CarterBloodCare) August 3, 2019

RELATED CONTENT: