CARING DURING A CRISIS: Mount Vernon students play tic-tac-toe with residents of senior facility

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – Across the world, people are having to adjust to life’s new normal dealing with the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Schools have canceled in-person classes and graduation is up in the air. At the same time, seniors at nursing homes across the country are battling depression from social isolation.

Marketing Director at Willow Creek Healthcare Centre in Mount Vernon, Michael Herrera, saw a need to fill in his community with hope and love.

“I just got to thinking hey you know these kids, I’m friends with their parents. I know what they are going through. I read it on Facebook every day. I thought why not let these seniors help out with my seniors.” said Herrera.

That led him to reach out to two local seniors, Trey Honea and Landree Jones, to aski if they were willing to volunteer their time and play tic-tac-toe with the residents. Both jumped at the opportunity to help give back.

“They don’t get to see their family,” said Jones. “So when they see people come and play games with them it makes them happy.”

They both said that while they understand the need for social distancing they can’t help but feel a little disappointed.

“I don’t think we are going to have a prom,” Honea said. “I don’t know about a graduation yet.”

Despite it all, they are staying positive and focusing on their plans for the future.