CAREER READINESS: Wells ISD creates vet tech program to give students real-world experience

WELLS, Texas (KETK) – Students attending Wells ISD will be participating in a different experience this year, one that will prepare them for the real world after graduation.

Instead of another elective or college prep class, they will be learning how to take care of animals in a new vet tech program.

“I gave the students a student interest survey and through that survey we had a lot of kids interested in exploring a vet science program,” said Jill Gaston, Wells High School Principal.

Despite the interest, it wasn’t just to offer students another class.

“I really want Wells ISD students to be as marketable as possible when they leave our school,” said Gaston. “With that certification, it allows them a leg up over kids who don’t have it.”

They say this program will open a lot of doors in the veterinary field and other careers.

“I think it’s an opportunity for them to see different careers to go into, I wish I would have had it as a student coming out of high school,” said Season Caughlin, vet tech course teacher. “There’s the sonogram side of it, there’s the x-rays, there’s the medical side, there’s different things for these kids to explore.”

Caughlin, who worked for a vet for a few years, has experienced compared to other students in the class.

“Just the experience of trial by error, I think they’re going to get that trial within a high school setting and educated towards it before you’re just thrown into it,” Caughlin said.

Just a few weeks into the class students are already seeing its value.

“We’ve done a lot of course work, to say the least, on the laptops and it’s definitely opened up a lot of new opportunities that I can see as of right now and I’ve only been in it for three weeks,” said Alexis Scroggins, Wells High School senior.

When the students aren’t working in the classroom they come to the Kessel Veterinary Clinic just down the road in Alto to get some hands-on experience.

“I thought it was a good idea because we do have a lot of young people that are being a vet tech or possibly going into veterinary school,” said Dr. Dan Kessel.

Dr. Kessel gets to show the students the reality of working for a vet and give them the skills to make them more experienced in the field.

“They know how we handle patients so they’re already way ahead of the game,” Dr. Kessel said.

Having the job skills will come in handy when these students are in college.

“Be in college and still have a decent job that pays well to get me through if I need anything,” said Scroggins.

Using their love for animals, these students will have skills for a job that will get them through college and beyond.