TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A car drove through a Donut Palace on South Broadway in Tyler Thursday morning.

One window was shattered with another severely cracked and multiple bricks dislodged.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash.

The owners of the store say that the driver was an older man who seemed confused after the collision. They are in the process of working with their insurance company, but they remain open.

The windows will be boarded up later Thursday afternoon.