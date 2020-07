TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A car drove through a Schlotzsky’s restaurant in the hospital district in Tyler early Monday afternoon.

The car appears to have driven straight over a walkway in front of the building and straight through a window. The building is on Beckham Avenue.

It is unknown if anyone was injured, but a UT Health ambulance is on scene.

Details are limited at this time, but KETK News has a crew on scene to gather more information