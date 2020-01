SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

On January 17, Texas DPS responded to a crash on FM 2787, about two miles south of Joaquin.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Dodge truck was traveling north around 9:30 p.m. when the driver left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as Johnnie Briggs, 44, of Joaquin. Briggs was pronounced dead at the scene.