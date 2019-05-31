Canton Trade Days open and ready for business after tornados touched down Video

CANTON, Tx (KETK) - Canton Trade Days is a beloved East Texas pastime for shoppers and entrepreneurs alike.

“We are farmhouse customs, it’s me and my husband terry and we’ve been here about 3 years or so,” said Rhonda Johnson, owner of Farmhouse Customs.

“Well this is Build-A-Cross and we’ve been out here, I guess, almost a decade now,” said Kyle Sawyer, part owner.

“My business is, I make handmade, all natural soaps, and bath salts, and bath bombs. I’ve been out here 8 years,” said Sissy Littlefield of Sissy's Soapery.

In the past two years, the Canton market has weathered some strong storms. Devastating tornados tore through the area just about two years ago. And Wednesday, at least two more were confirmed. Leaving the roads right around the marketplace a little worse for wear.

“I was worried because I didn’t know what I was going to walk into this morning, because you can not have a lot of damage, but still have wind and water,” said Littlefield.

Thankfully, the tourist hub was mostly spared and First Monday is open for business.

“We knew with the damage in the area that it might be a little bit slow, but so far people are coming out, the weather is gorgeous and we’re hoping that everybody gets the word that we are here and we’re ready,” said Johnson.

“We’re all here, were all shopping, we’re doing good, the suns out, don’t be scared. It’s nice out here, today it’s definitely nice,” said Sawyer and his wife, Jessica.

“Everything’s alright, everybody is set up, we’re ready for you, we have great stuff and the other thing about being out here is you support local people,” said Littlefield.

Support local businesses and have some good old East Texas fun.