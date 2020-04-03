Canton City Council cancels May First Monday trade event

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – The Canton City Council has unanimously voted to cancel the May event for First Monday Trade Days for the second consecutive month.

The city council session was streamed on Facebook and the official vote to postpone was held at the 39-minute mark. To view the video, click here.

The April event, which was set to be held this weekend, was canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus back in mid-March. It was the first-ever cancelation of an event for First Monday in its 170-year history.

First Monday Trade Days is the largest flea market in the world and hosts thousands of local vendors.

East Texas currently has 155 cases of coronavirus. To view the latest count, click here.