Camp Tyler to host 1st Fall Festival on Saturday

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Camp Tyler Outdoor School is hosting its first Fall Festival on Saturday, October 5, offering a traditional carnival theme to bring back memories of the past.

“We’re really excited, this is the first time we’ve done something like this and it’s aimed at getting more members of the community out here at Camp Tyler,” said Erin LaCoste, Camp Tyler Marketing and Developing Director.” “Because we know every time someone comes out, they want to come out more.”

The fall festival will offer games and activities free of charge with hotdogs, drinks, and snow cones for a small price.

After parking, people will take a ‘haunted hike’ through the woods (.33 miles) and arrive near the Camp Tyler offices where the event will take place.

If some are not able to walk, there will be a tractor ride available.

Throughout the event, multiple vendors from across East Texas will be offering games and activities for people to take part in, including prizes for the top participants.

For more information about the event, visit their Facebook event HERE.

Below is a list of the vendors in attendance:

The Shop at Katelyn’s Corner will have sensory bins for all children including a Halloween and fall-themed.

Teddy Bear Mobile – Smith County will have their own truck at the event where children can build a bear with a Camp Tyler t-shirt on it.

Revolution Academy will be providing information about their small, private elementary school that currently serves students aged 3-12 who have difficulty thriving in your average public school. They will also be providing educational games for young ones.

East Texas Nature Explorers will be teaching others about nature through exciting games.

Warm and Fuzzy Creations is offering a free photo booth with props, hay bales, and costumes.

Pink Pitbull Productions is offering face painting, henna temporary tattoos, and airbrush temporary tattoos.

Funnel Cake Playground will be serving up Deep Fried Oreos, Rice Krispie Treats, Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Candy Kabobs, and Funnel Cakes.

Lil L’s Cookies will be providing custom made cookies with fall and Halloween designs.

Kim’s Handmade Lotions, Lip Balms, Salves & Serums made homemade skincare products and will be providing them for purchase.

Tyler Junior College Dental Hygiene will have a booth to show kids the proper way to brush teeth. They will also be playing games and handing out toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Adalante Catering will be one of the caterers of the event as they are known for making cupcakes, cakes, and other delicious desserts.

The Trip Therapist will be at the festival providing advice free of charge for those interested in traveling.

Paparazzi by Catina will be showcasing her unique jewelry including children’s sizes.

Indigo Kitten Art will be showcasing the unique artwork that they also sell on Etsy.

Short history of Camp Tyler:

Camp Tyler is a 385-acre property that was chartered in 1945 as the Smith County Youth Foundation. In 1948, the first youth groups arrived after years of construction by local craftsmen.

The first classes of Tyler ISD began attending the camp in 1949, and only attended day programs. By 1951 Dr. Mortimer Brown, then superintendent of Tyler Public Schools, wanted every fifth and sixth-grade student to have an outdoor learning experience. He requested a contract with the camp for the exclusive use of the facilities during the school year. In return, Tyler Schools would be responsible for all maintenance and utilities.

In 1995 SCYF officially changed its name to the Camp Tyler Foundation (CTF) to more closely reflect its connection to the facility, as it was using it throughout the year.

In 2008, they renamed the camp to Camp Tyler Outdoor School (CTOS).

Camp facilities are available to rent for clients who may be looking for a smaller location to host their camp. CTOS is also available to rent for a variety of activities including picnics, weddings, retreats, small or large events, and family reunions.