Camp Fannin reschedules 77th veterans reunion to August

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 77th reunion for Camp Fannin veterans and their families has been rescheduled. Event organizers say, “The third time will be the charm.”

The event was originally scheduled for April, but moved to September due to COVID-19 concerns.

The board of directors have made the decision to move the date earlier to Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22.

Friday Events

Reuinion registration and hospitality will be held at the Sleep Inn of Tyler located on Donnybrook Drive in Tyler. Displays of Camp Fannin memorbilia will be in the hospitality room.

Saturday Events

Will be held at the new School of Community and Rural Health at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler located at 11937 US Highways 271 in Tyler.

It will also include the annual meeting of the Camp Fannin Association, a memorial service to which military veterans and the public are invited, a ticketed luncheon, and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Camp Fannin Memorial plaza, weather permitting.

The keynote speaker for the memorial service will be Dr. Bill O’Neal of Carthage, the former Texas State Historian speaking on his book entitled “East Texas in World War II.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase and autograph.

The CFA board invites the public to attend the memorial service to thank veterans for their service.