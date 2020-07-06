Camp County officials searching for missing man

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Camp County officials have put out a plea for residents to be on the lookout for a missing resident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Camp County resident Josh Searcy was last seen Friday morning in the 3200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 993 in the Pittsburg area.

Officials describe Mr. Searcy as a white male, about six feet tall, and weighing about 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 903-856-6651.

