Camp, Cass counties fall under Abbott’s mask mandate after more than 20 active cases reported

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Camp County and Cass County are no longer exempt from wearing face-covering that was ordered by Gov. Abbott on July 2.

Originally, if a county was reporting less than 20 active COVID-19 cases, they would be exempt from the mandate. At the time, both counties were one of the few in East Texas that met that criteria.

However, The Texas Division of Emergency Management notified county officials on Sunday that there is an excess of 20 active cases, which requires people to wear masks while in public.

Currently the county has a total of 142 cases, 116 recoveries, two deaths, and 24 active cases.

Cass County has reported 58 cases, but an update of active cases has not been reported since July 9.

