Caldwell Zoo welcomes a baby zebra Amali

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some much needed good news came Saturday morning, when the Caldwell Zoo welcomed a baby girl zebra Amali.

The name “Amali” stands for “hope” in the Swahili language of East Africa.

Amali is a Grevy’s Zebra, which officials say is the most endangered of all Zebra species.

She was born on August 29th at 6:45 a.m. at a mere 82 pounds.

After she was born, officials at the zoo checked for nursing to make sure that the baby could get the nutrients it needed within the first 24 hours.

The baby had a neonatal exam to check the baby’s blood levels and that Amali is getting all the nutrients she can get from her mother as well as checking it’s vitals.

Caldwell Zoo officials say that the baby is happy and healthy