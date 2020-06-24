Caldwell Zoo reopens reptile house featuring ‘Ana the Anaconda’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo has reopened its Reptile House featuring a new member of the family, ‘Ana the Anaconda.’

The zoo reopened in May after several weeks of closure due to COVID-19. Even after reopening, all exhibits were restricted due to social distancing guidelines in enclosed spaces.

But now, visitors can once again have a front-row view to see the newest resident who is 12 feet long and almost 70 pounds.

“They’re doing a lot better than some species are. The other ones are not necessarily in trouble or anything, but we think all reptile departments should have a fairly large snake. People like seeing large snakes when they come out to the zoo, and so she’s kind of like our flagship animal,” said William Garvin, supervisor of reptiles.

Garvin says people’s reaction to ‘Ana the Anaconda’ have been very entertaining considering this is the closest many have been to a large snake.