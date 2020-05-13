Buttermilk’s restaurant in Canton closes permanently after 7 years due to the pandemic

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Buttermilk’s restaurant in Canton, a staple of Van Zandt county, will be permanently closing due to economic hardships caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

The restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that “We have been blessed to serve the local community… Many of you have become like family and we will greatly miss you.”

The restaurant opened back on July 10, 2013 on the Canton square, offering “scratch cooking and southern hospitality.” It also provided catering and was seen frequently at First Monday Trade Days.