BUSY ROADS: As Christmas nears, more people are out to finish their last-minute shopping

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The roads are becoming more packed as last-minute shoppers are in full force this week.

It’s estimated that close to 150 million Americans are out shopping this Sunday, hoping to catch deals before Christmas.

The National Retail Federation says more than 60% of people will be buying their last gifts this week.

Hundreds of people were seen at the Broadway Square Mall, all with a strategy to get in and get out.

“Procrastinating and waiting until the last minute, so I have to get some gifts, and then work. Work keeps me busy, and so having to wait until the last minute I know where I’m going definitely going to go into the stores I need to go to and get what I need and run right back out,” said Jennifer Guerrero.

Making a list and checking it twice isn’t just for Santa. Experts say going into shopping stores with a plan helps you buy what you need and not much extra.